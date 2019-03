Starting on Monday, April 8, 2019, and until further notice, the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) will institute I Mua Mondays.

Each Monday’s SHPD offices statewide will not accept meetings, phone calls, emails or walk-ins and will be closed to the public. In addition, SHPD’s library will be closed on I Mua Mondays.

However, electronic submissions of reports, plans and permit applications will still be accepted through SHPD’s digital submission portal online.

SHPD staff will return voice messages and respond to email in the order that they are received during regular businesses hours on Tuesday through Friday. Messages seeking appointments with SHPD staff on O‘ahu can be left at (808) 692-8016 or (808) 692-8045; on Maui at (808) 243-1285; on Kaua’i at (808) 462-3225; or on Hawai’i Island at (808) 933-7650.

To report inadvertent finds of iwi kūpuna or archaeological materials on Mondays, anywhere in the State, call (808) 692-8016 or (808) 692-8045.

The implementation of I Mua Mondays will allow SHPD staff to work on critical technical tasks without interruptions. This will also eliminate distractions and help SHPD staff to expedite processing of project reviews and other essential work