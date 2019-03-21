Rams to Play 2019 Preseason Game at Aloha Stadium

LA Rams to Announce Hawai'i Preseason Game at Aloha Stadium LA Rams to Announce Hawai'i Preseason Game at Aloha Stadium. Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

To build on the Los Angeles Rams efforts to connect with fans in Hawai‘i, team President and COO Kevin Demoff visited O‘ahu to officially announce the Rams 2019 preseason game at Aloha Stadium in August.

As part of the announcement, Demoff revealed game details, including date, time and opponent at thhe Hawaii Convention Center’s Emalani Theatre this morning, March 21, 2019.

Through the support of Hawai‘i’s tourism industry, the Rams partnership will provide community engagement and youth opportunities in the islands, including a high school football skills camp and tournament for local athletes.

In November 2018, the Rams partnered with Hawai‘i’s tourism industry in an effort to promote travel to the Hawaiian Islands, which served as the presenting sponsor of the Rams-Seahawks game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

More information will be published as soon as the details are officially released.

Fans may visit TheRams.com/Hawaii for more information