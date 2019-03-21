Pāhoa Suspect Charged With Stabbing at Hilo Medical Center

A 21-year-old Pāhoa man was charged for offenses stemming from a stabbing at the Hilo Medical Center yesterday morning.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section charged Franklin Laney Allen Poulsen with attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of third-degree assault. Bail for Poulsen was set at $312,000 and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.

Poulsen’s charges stem from an incident that occurred yesterday, March 20, 2019, when Poulsen allegedly grabbed a 25-year-old female, choking and stabbing her in her hand. A 35-year-old Hilo man and a 25-year-old Pepe‘ekeo man also sustained injuries after being stabbed by the suspect as they intervened.

Another 63-year-old Hilo man, while assisting in subduing Poulsen, sustained facial injuries after being punched by the suspect.

All the victims were treated for their injuries sustained during the incident.