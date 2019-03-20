AD
MISSING: Maya Nieves, 17, Hilo

By Big Island Now
March 20, 2019, 8:14 AM HST (Updated March 20, 2019, 8:14 AM)
Maya Nieves. Courtesy photo

Hawai‘i Island police are looking for Maya Nieves, 17-year-old female, described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and a scar on left inner wrist.

Nieves takes medication and her health and safety are concerning for police.

She was last seen on Railroad Avenue in Hilo, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black combat boots.

If seen, call Officer Danton Zimmerman of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311.

