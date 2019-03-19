March 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead