March 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 19, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 19, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov