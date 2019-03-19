High Surf Warning & Advisory; Small Craft Advisory in Effect

Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 3:52 AM, National Weather Service

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING for: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island windward Waters, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 10 to 20 knots, except 15 to 25 knots in the Alenuihaha Channel and waters south of the Big Island. Seas 7 to 11 feet.

A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTH-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND.

The large NNW swell has peaked and will continue to steadily decline tonight through the next few days. Warning-level surf is expected to drop to advisory levels by Tuesday along exposed north- and west-facing shores. Another reinforcing NW swell will likely bring advisory level surf Wednesday

into Thursday.

IMPACTS High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt, do not go out.