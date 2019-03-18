Bay Front Highway Closed Due to High Surf

Monday, March 18, 2019, 7 AM, Civil Defense

The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island through today.

A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Due to the warning, the following are issued:

Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beach front areas.

Fisherman should pay close attention to the surf.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur at any time.

Bay Front Highway remains closed at this time.

Monday, March 18, 3:40 AM, National Weather Service

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND

The large north-northwest swell has peaked and begun to slowly lower early this morning. Warning-level surf will continue today, then lower to advisory levels by Tuesday along exposed north- and

west-facing shores.

SURF: 15 to 25 feet this morning, lowering to 8 to 12 feet tonight along exposed north facing-shores of the Big Island through this afternoon.

IMPACTS, Very High: Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

These dangerous conditions mean that only highly experienced persons should enter the water. Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

3:39 AM, Monday, March 18, National Weather Service,

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY for: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters

Winds and seas: NE winds 15 to 25 kt becoming east tonight. Seas 12 to 18 feet subsiding to 8 to 12 feet tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.