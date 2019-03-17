Public Invited for Celebration of ‘Artists at Sea’

The Mokupāpapa Discovery Center will host a day-long celebration to close the Artist-at-Sea program on Thursday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., in Hilo.

The public is invited to see more than 50 works of art created and inspired by local artists who participated in science expeditions aboard Falkor, the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research ship. The exhibit includes watercolor, paintings, drawing, photography, fiber art, resin art and data visualizations.

From 3 to 5 p.m., the public can meet the artists and enjoy interactive experiences. Family and children are welcome. The event will end with a closing celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring guest speakers.

For more information, contact Clayton Watkins at (808) 933-8184 or clayton.watkins@noaa.gov.