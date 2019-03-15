March 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 15, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 15, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 15, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers between 8pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov