Kea‘au Suspect Charged With Drug & Firearms Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department has charged a 58-year-old Keaʻau man for drug and firearms offenses after executing a search warrant at a residence in Keaʻau.

After conferring with prosecutors, Harvey Damo Sr. was charged with first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and two counts of ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, officers and detectives from the Area I Vice Section and the Area I Special Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in 9 1/2 mile camp in Keaʻau and discovered an indoor growing and cultivation operation. Damo Sr. was arrested at the residence.

Officers recovered 240 marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to four feet tall, over 960 grams of dried and processed marijuana, just over 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle, and ammunition.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Damo Sr. has a prior felony conviction which prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Damo’s bail was set at $130,000 and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 14.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.