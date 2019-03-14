UH Statement on OHA Maunakea Lawsuit

The University of Hawaiʻi reports that on Thursday, March 14, 2019, the court dismissed one of two claims brought by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs against the State of Hawaiʻi, Board of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Land and Natural Resources and the university. The university believes that the remaining claim is without merit and will continue to fully litigate against this claim.

For two decades now, UH has made great strides in its management of Maunakea since a critical state audit in 1998. The comprehensive follow-up by the state auditor in 2014 observed:

“We found that UH has developed several management plans that provide a comprehensive framework for managing and protecting Maunakea while balancing the competing interests of culture, conservation, scientific research and recreation,” the University stated.

Management of public trust lands is complex, as all parties to this lawsuit including OHA, understand. The University of Hawaiʻi is privileged to be the state’s lead for astronomy on Maunakea and understands that with this privilege comes the responsibility to mālama Maunakea, a wahi pana, storied place.