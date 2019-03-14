Coastal Inundation Possible Due to Giant Surf

The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports that Coastal Inundation is possible on the North- and East-Facing shores of the Big Island due to giant surf into Sunday and Monday, March 17 and 18, 2019.

A large captured fetch of Gale force winds approaching within 500 nautical miles of the state will send a large northwest to north-northwest (330 to 340 degrees) swell to the islands. Surf is expected to rapidly build early Sunday morning, peak Sunday evening into Sunday night at giant levels and steadily decrease Monday into Tuesday.

Due to the combination of the giant surf, strong northerly winds, and near peak monthly high tides, overwash of low-lying coastal areas and roadways is likely Sunday through Monday, with the most vulnerable time frame around the high tide cycle Sunday night. Also, significant beach erosion can be expected and strong harbor surges may cause damage to boats and infrastructure along north and west facing coastlines and harbors.