Auditorium at Kīlauea Visitor Center to Close for Upgrades

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Parks reports that the auditorium in Kīlauea Visitor Center will close temporarily from April 8 through April 15 for system upgrades. The visitor center will remain open, but park films normally shown in the auditorium will not be shown during this time.

Long-needed improvements to the auditorium include a new sound system, a bulb-less projector, a new screen with a 16- x 9-foot surface ratio, new lighting, and a new computer controller interface for multimedia presentations.

The work will be supervised by the National Park Service and is funded by park entrance fee revenue.