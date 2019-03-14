$500K Released for Expansion of Emergency Department at NHCH

State Sen. Lorraine Inouye reports that Governor Ige has released funding for the construction for the expansion of the emergency department of North Hawai‘i Community Hospital. The amount released was $500,000.

“North Hawai‘i Community Hospital is an important medical facility for all of the North Hawai‘i (Big Island) district which includes Hāmākua, Waimea, Kohala and Kawaihae,” Sen. Inouye said. “NHCH has been able to provide state of the art medical services for much of the area. The new funding will enable the hospital to enhance its emergency services and response to the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The amount was included in the Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funding requested at last year’s session as part of the budget bill, and signed into law as Act 53.