HPD Identifies Victim of 3-Vehicle Collision

A 75-year-old pedestrian died of injuries sustained after he was struck by a pickup truck following a three-vehicle collision which occurred on March 12 at around noon in the Mountain View area of the Puna District.

The victim has been identified as Jerry Decker of Mountain View.

On Tuesday, March 12, at approximately 12:27 p.m., it was reported that a 2003 Toyota pickup being operated by a 42-year-old Mountain View man was traveling northbound on Highway 11 when it executed a left turn into the Mountain View Post Office and was struck by a 2017 Ford Bus heading southbound operated by a 30-year-old Kona man.

The collision resulted in secondary impacts with a 2017 Subaru sedan which was unoccupied within the parking lot of the post office and pedestrian Jerry Decker, who had exited the post office.

The 42-year-old driver of the pickup and the Decker were transported to Hilo Medical Center, with the Decker later succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m. The pickup driver was treated and released from the hospital yesterday.

Police believe that speed and inattention to driving are contributing factors in the crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and ask for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2329.

This is the third traffic fatality this year compared to five at this time last year.