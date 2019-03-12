Pedestrian Killed in 3-Vehicle Collision in Mountain View

A pedestrian has died of injuries sustained after he was struck by a pickup truck following a three-vehicle collision earlier today, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Mountain View area of the Puna District.

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:27 a.m., it was reported that a 2003 Toyota pickup traveling northbound on Highway 11 executed a left turn into Mountain View Post Office and was struck by a 2017 Ford bus heading southbound.

The collision pushed the pickup into a 2017 Subaru sedan, which was parked and unoccupied within the parking lot of the post office.

The impact also resulted in the pickup striking a pedestrian who had walked out of the post office.

The driver of the pickup and the pedestrian were transported to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition, and the pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic Enforcement Unit Officers are continuing the investigation at present and an update will be forthcoming with additional details.