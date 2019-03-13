Hawaiian Airlines Marks 15 Straight Years as Most Punctual in U.S.

Hawaiian Airlines remained the nation’s most punctual carrier in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT), marking the 15th straight year its guests have enjoyed the best on-time performance in the U.S. industry.

Hawaiian’s flights averaged an 87.8% on-time rate in 2018, exceeding the U.S. industry average by 8.6 percentage points.

“This is our 90th year of service as Hawai’i’s airline, and we’ve taken time to celebrate some of the milestones associated with that proud history, but this achievement is especially rewarding because it reflects the meticulous focus and commitment of our fantastic employees, every day and on every flight,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “Nature presented us with some operational challenges last year, including increased volcanic activity in East Hawai‘i and flooding on both ends of the Island chain, and our teams worked together to keep our flights operating safely and as punctually as possible. I am incredibly proud of their dedication to our guests in 2018 and over the past 15 years.”

Since 2004, when Hawaiian began its current on-time performance streak, the airline has grown into a global airline with a robust network of over 260 daily flights and provides daily non-stop service to Hawai’i from 12 gateway cities in North America—more cities than any other carrier—using Airbus A330-200 and A321neo aircraft. The airline will launch its 13th North America destination on April 4 when it starts non-stop service between Honolulu and Boston. In the past 15 years, Hawaiian has expanded its international network with service to Sydney, Tokyo (HND and NRT), Seoul, Osaka, Sapporo, Brisbane and Auckland.

Hawaiian Airlines also operates, on average, more than 170 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands

using Boeing 717-200 aircraft.

The U.S. DOT’s monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation’s 16 largest air carriers is

available online.