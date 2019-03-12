AARP Launches ‘Stop Rx Greed’ Campaign

AARP reports the launch of ‘Stop Rx Greed,’ a nationwide campaign aimed at lowering prescription drug prices. The goal of AARP’s sustained campaign is to help drive down drug prices for Hawai‘i residents and all Americans by advocating for a variety of legislative, executive, and regulatory actions at both the federal and state level.

“No one in Hawai’i should have to choose between life-saving medicines and food,” said Barbara Kim Stanton, AARP Hawai‘i state director. “We hear stories of diabetics having to ration their insulin because of the cost. That’s just wrong and shouldn’t happen in America.”

As part of the campaign, AARP Research conducted a national survey of likely voters ages 50 and older. The survey found that significant majorities of self-identified Republican, Democrat, and independent voters shared concerns about the high price of drugs, and support common-sense policies that will lower prices. Survey findings include:

72% say they are concerned about the cost of their medications.

63% say the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable.

90% support allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices.

80% report taking at least one prescription medication.

Nearly 40% say they did not fill a prescription provided by their doctor with cost being the most common reason.

“It’s clear that lowering the cost of prescription drugs is a bi-partisan issue,” Stanton said. “AARP Hawai‘i will work with state and federal officials to make sure that no one has to go without medicine because of the cost.”

The Stop Rx Greed campaign will include national television, radio and digital ads, editorial content, emails to members, social media posts, ongoing advocacy and grassroots activity in D.C. and the states, and a petition calling on Congress and the Administration to take action now. As part of the campaign, AARP will push for support of a number of policy solutions at the national and state level to help lower drug prices, including:

Allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.

Allowing states to negotiate lower prices with drug companies.

Giving state Attorneys General authority to crack down on outrageous price increases.

Clamping down on pay-for-delay and other loopholes that keep lower cost generic drugs off the market.

Capping consumers’ prescription drug out-of-pocket costs.

Preserving state pharmacy assistance programs.

