Water Customers Encouraged to Detect & Fix Leaks

Department of Water Supply (DWS) customers are encouraged to detect and fix leaks in their plumbing during Fix-A-Leak Week from March 17, through 23, 2019.

In recognition of this national event and to promote water conservation efforts islandwide, DWS will be distributing free toilet tank leak detection tablets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on: Monday, March 18, at KTA Waimea; Wednesday, March 20, at KTA Puainako, Hilo; and Friday, March 22, at KTA Kailua-Kona. Additional tablets and other water conservation materials will also be available throughout the week at DWS office locations in Hilo, Waimea, Kona and Kaʻū, while supplies last.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the average American home can waste more than 10,000 gallons of water every year from running toilets, dripping faucets, and other household leaks.

To check for leaks, residents should observe their water meter after turning off all faucets, spigots and other household appliances (dishwashers, clothes washers, etc.) If the meter is still moving, a leak may be present. Customers should also review their water bill for spikes in water usage.

For more leak detection and water conservation tips, visit the Department of Water Supply website or the United States Environmental Protection Agency website.