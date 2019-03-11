Shidler Team Places First Among U.S. Universities

Students from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business took top national honors in the Milgard Invitational Case Competition on corporate social responsibility. Sponsored by Microsoft, the event was held at the University of Washington on March 1, 2019.

Nineteen teams from universities around the world were given 72 hours to complete a business plan and presentation on national real estate company Zillow’s effort to combat homelessness. The Shidler team won their section in two rounds to advance to the finals where they finished first among all U.S. competitors and placed third in the overall competition behind the University of Queensland in Australia and the University of British Columbia-Sauder (Canada).

SPONSORED VIDEO

“I am very proud of this team,” said Assistant Dean Robin Hadwick, Shidler team advisor. “Their work ethic in preparation was impressive, as was their teamwork. They were each able to draw on what they had learned at the college about marketing, entrepreneurship, information technology and general business to come up with practical and creative solutions for Zillow to consider. This competition provides a great showcase for students to demonstrate the practical and relevant nature of their studies here. They also displayed a strong sense of aloha, community and compassion, and that was truly meaningful to the judges.”

Other teams in the competition included University of Washington Tacoma, University of Southern California, University of Florida, Thammasat University, University of Maryland, Tecnologico de Monterrey, University of Calgary, Stetson University, The Florida State University, University of Minnesota, Seoul National University, University of Alberta, St. Xavier’s College, Gonzaga University, University of Illinois and The University of Vermont.