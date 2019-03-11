Rat Lungworm Meeting to Focus on Triumphs & Tribulations

The Rat Lungworm Support Group meeting at the Kea‘au Community Center will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be no guest speaker for this meeting, instead, the meeting will focus more on discussing triumphs and tribulations of living with rat lungworm.

There may be new survivors at this meeting. For survivors and caregivers who are unable to join us in-person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 pm. After you click on the link, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.

For more questions or information, call (808) 333-7223.