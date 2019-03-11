Man Dies in Pāhoa Structure Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Aholehole Street in the Pāhoa District of the Big Island on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 6:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from inside the structure. Per a resident on the scene, his roommate barricaded himself in a bathroom and set the contents on fire.

Engine Company 10 made forcible entry into the locked bathroom. The door was warm to the touch. It was noted that the door was being blocked by something inside. The door was removed from the hinge side. Blocking the doorway was a pile of clothes and linens that was mainly smoldering but did flare up with the introduction of fresh air.

The fire was extinguished and the contents blocking the burnt door were taken outside the structure.

Heavy smoke and heat was found in the unventilated bathroom. The bathroom had no windows or other entries. A male in his 60’s was found in the bathroom without any signs of life. EMS personnel determined the person was dead-on-arrival.

The scene was released to fire inspectors and the Hawai‘i Police Department.