Hilo Nurse Wins Regional Clinical Leader of the Year Award

Val Nishi, director of nursing at Life Care Center of Hilo, was recently named Clinical Leader of the Year for parent company Life Care Centers of America’s Mountain States Division.

The inaugural award was presented at the division’s annual kickoff meeting in Colorado. Because of flights being delayed, Nishi was unable to be present in person.

The Clinical Leader of the Year award recognizes clinical excellence in all key clinical systems, as well as professionalism, moral and ethical leadership, adaptability, communication skills and stewardship.

“Val is the glue that keeps us together,” said Mark Mann, executive director at Life Care Center of Hilo. “Her leadership, compassion, commitment, integrity, consistency and spirit for our residents and associates is priceless. She inspires and leads by example, encourages and makes time for personal connections at work and on her own time.”

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Nishi. “Serving the residents at Life Care Center of Hilo and providing them with quality care is the highest priority. We strive to be servant leaders, and we value our associates and foster relationships with our families and community. It is a team effort to produce a great clinical product, and I believe this award goes to our entire team.”

Life Care Center of Hilo, located at 944 W. Kawailani St., is one of four skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Hawaii managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, go online.