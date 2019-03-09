CIP Funding Released for Kona Airport

Gov. David Ige has released the following Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds improvements to the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Hawai‘i, Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye announced on March 8, 2019.

An amount of $4,056,500 was released by the Governor’s Office to finance the construction of the south ramp and taxiway ramp improvements for general aviation operations (Project No. AH2023-15).

Financing for the construction of new T-Hangers (Project No. AH2023-16) were also approved for the airport. The amount released was $1,200,000.

Sen. Inouye commented, “I am pleased to know that the governor released these funds. This will be a great upgrade for aviation operations at Kona International Airport.”

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is the third busiest of Hawai‘i’s 15 airports. The airport is heavily used for inter-island, trans-Pacific flights to the U.S. Mainland, Canada and Japan. It is also an important stop for private aviation operations on Hawai‘i Island.