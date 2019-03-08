Videos Highlight FAQ’s During National Judicial Outreach Week

In observance of National Judicial Outreach Week 2019, March 1 to 10, 2019, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary has produced videos with judges answering some of the questions most frequently asked by the public. The videos are part of the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s ongoing efforts to increase public understanding of the courts and our system of justice.

The topics are (click on link to view video):

Fairness: How Judges Apply the Law

The Key Role Jurors Play in Trials

How Sentencing is Decided in Criminal Cases

These and other informative videos are now available on the Judiciary’s YouTube page.

National Judicial Outreach Week is an annual American Bar Association (ABA) initiative which began in 2017. During the week, current and retired judges across the country engage the public to discuss the rule of law—the legal principle that everyone is accountable to the law, no one is above the law, and all people are to be treated equally in accordance with the law.

In addition to releasing the new videos this year, judges from every judicial circuit in the state are sharing information with community members about the ways the courts work to ensure that parties on both sides of any issue receive a fair and impartial hearing, and are able to exercise the rights afforded them under our laws.

This month, the Judiciary invites people to contact their local courthouse to inquire about having a judge speak to their school or community group on the rule of law, our system of justice, and the resources and public services available through the courts.

On Hawai‘i island (Third Circuit), call the Program Services Branch at (808) 322-8726.