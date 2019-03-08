Super American Circus Set for March 22–24 in Kailua-Kona

Showmakers Inc. will present The Super American Circus 2019 Hawaii Tour in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island on March 22, 23 and 24, 2019.

This modern one-ring circus will showcase some of the best acts in the world at Kealakehe High School, located at 74-5000 Puohulihuli St.

The superhero theme and thrilling acts will include the Elaine Alcon (superhero performing aerial ballet on the Spanish web), The Martin Espana Show featuring The Cyclone (motorcycle stunts and summersaults on an elevated circular platform) and The Russian Swing, The Wheel of Danger (World-Renown Clown—Martin Espana—performing incredible acts on a revolving wheel—four stories high), Tino Ferreira—Rolla Bolla (Balancing Act on stacks of cylinders—“America’s Got Talent” alumni), Ruslan—Tower of Chairs (Chair Stacking Act) and Golden Statues along with Ringmaster Molly.

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, Super American Circus presenter, comes from a family with an extensive circus history. He has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the U.S. and around the world.

“The satisfaction knowing that you have created something that is not only successful, but also brings happiness to people from all around the world is very rewarding,” said Tuffy.

Kama‘aina Kids, a nonprofit organization, will benef from every ticket sold.

Families will be delighted with the pre-show and intermission activities including photos with Superhero characters, face painting and more. Traditional treats such as snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

Showtimes are March 22 at 7:30 p.m., March 23 at 12 noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 24 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices are:

Adult

$49.50 VIP Ringside (Best Seats!)

$32 Preferred (Advance)

$36 Preferred (Box Office)

$28 General Admission (Advance)

$32 General Admission (Box Office)

Child Discount Ages 3–12 years

$49.50 VIP Ringside (Best seats!)

$16 Preferred Seating (Advance)

$18 Preferred Seating (Box Office)

$14 General Admission (Advance)

$16 General Admission (Box Office)

Family Pack of 5: (online only–plus applicable fees):

$69.50 (Must purchase 2 Adults / 3 Children 12 & under)

Visit www.Superamericancircus.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Super American Circus provides family-friendly entertainment for all ages with thrilling human acts, fun-filled comedy and exciting unforgettable moments that will create memories that will last a lifetime.