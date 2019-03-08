South Hilo Crime Report: February 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police section responded to 26 assaults, seven burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts, 17 vehicle thefts, 62 thefts, nine vehicle break-ins and 18 major traffic accidents during February 2019.

No robberies were reported in February.

Crime details:

26 Assaults

There were 26 assaults reported in February 2019, compared to 36 the previous month, a 28% decrease. No trends were apparent for the month.

7 Burglaries

There were seven burglaries reported in February 2019, which was the same as January 2019. No trends were apparent for the month.

17 Vehicle Thefts

There were 17 vehicle thefts reported in February 2019, compared to 15 the previous month, a 13% increase. Five out of the 17 vehicle thefts were motorcycles. No trends were apparent for the month.

0 Robberies

There were no robberies reported in February 2019. This is the third consecutive month with no robberies.

62 Thefts

There were 62 thefts reported in February 2019, compared to 68 the previous month, a 9% decrease. Four were felonies, 58 were misdemeanors and 25, or 40.32% were for shoplifting.

Motor Vehicle Break-Ins

There were nine motor vehicle break-ins reported in February 2019, compared to 17 the previous

month, a 47% decrease. This decrease may be correlated with the arrest of an individual in late January on unrelated charges who was suspected of several of the vehicle break-ins in January. No trends were apparent for the month.

18 Traffic Accidents

There were 18 major traffic accidents reported for February 2019, compared to 21 the previous month, a 14% decrease. Eleven of the accidents had reported injuries. There were no fatalities. No trend or pattern was apparent.

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: Anyone wanting to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their own area should contact the South Hilo Community Policing Section at (808) 961-2350.

Hilo Station (South Hilo District)

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Gregory Esteban, (808) 961-2214

Police station location: 349 Kapiʻolani Street, Hilo

District boundaries: the North Hilo district at Hakalau/the Puna District at Pāpaʻi

For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

In an emergency, call 911.