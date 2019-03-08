March 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued March 08 at 3:10AM HST until March 09 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 62. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 60. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Looking Ahead