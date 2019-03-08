March 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 08, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 8, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 8, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 62. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 60. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
