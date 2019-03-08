Lāna‘i Mouflon Sheep Hunting Apps Available Soon

Applications and instruction sheets for the 2019 Lāna‘i mouflon sheep hunting season will be available at all Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) offices statewide beginning Monday, March 18, 2019.

Important details on all mouflon sheep season hunting rules can be downloaded here.

Applications for all hunts may be submitted in-person or mailed, to the Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office, 1955 Main Street Room #301, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Lāna‘i residents only are to mail or deliver their applications to the Lāna‘i Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office at 917 Fraser Ave., P.O. Box 630661, Lāna‘i City, HI 96763.

Go online to apply for the hunt. The deadline for submitting applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. Interested hunters are encouraged to submit their application well before the application deadline to insure proper processing.

Additional details for this season are available at the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Offices at the following telephone numbers:

Hawai‘i Island: (808) 974-4221(Hilo)

O’ahu: 587-0166

Maui: (808) 984-8100

Moloka’i: (808) 553-1745

Kaua’i: (808) 274-3433

Lāna‘i: (808) 565-7916