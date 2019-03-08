Big Island Grown Dispensaries Grand Opening Set for March 9

Big Island Grown Dispensaries (B.I.G.), one of two medical cannabis companies on the Big Island, will open its Waimea location on Saturday, March 9, 2019. This B.I.G. retail location will function as a satellite dispensary branch.

“We are opening this satellite location in Waimea to provide easier access to medicine for our patients on the north part of the island,” said CEO Dylan Shropshire. “One of our main services at this location, will be to fulfill online pre-orders. Patients can place orders via our website and will receive a text message when orders are ready for pick up in the store.”

This opening weekend, the Waimea location will offer several different flower strains, topicals and rosin flower extract.

“We have also expanded our ‘mix and match’ program to include quarters, half ounces and ounces, which will allow patients to sample new strains at the most affordable price by picking up to multiple strains within each weight category for the weight discounted pricing,” Shropshire said. “Our goal is to always provide patients with the best possible in-store experience.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Both the Hilo and Waimea location will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through

Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The first location opened on Jan. 16 in the Lehua Center in Hilo. The second store is located in the Malama Pono Center in Waimea.

B.I.G. is working diligently with Hawai‘i County and the state to open its final location in the Brewers Block in Kona.

ADVERTISEMENT

All patients and caregivers will be required to show a valid government ID and valid 329 card to gain entry.

About Big Island Grown Dispensaries

Big Island Grown Dispensaries is a Big Island-based medical cannabis provider. Its focus is on

providing the highest quality cannabis medicine patients can depend on, and healthcare

providers can have confidence in their patients consuming. “We are absolutely dedicated to

providing an exceptional patient experience.”