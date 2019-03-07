HPPA & Partners Receive Honorable Mention at Trade Show

Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) and their national park partners, have won an Honorable Mention Award in the Outstanding Public Engagement category at the Public Lands Alliance Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado. This honor was awarded to the association’s Hawaiʻi National Park Specialty License Plate Program to benefit Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Parks.

These awards celebrate the best in public lands partnerships and honor individuals, organizations, publications, products, programs and services that embody leading edge achievements in the preservation of public lands and the enrichment of the visitors’ experiences.

The first specialty license plates in Hawaiʻi became available from local DMV offices on Aug. 1, 2017, the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the two parks, originally known as Hawai‘i National Park. Designed by Ian Ryan of Sae Design, the plates feature colorful, iconic scenes, such as Kīlauea Volcano erupting, and the much-loved nēnē, the Hawaiian state bird and a conservation success story. The program was authorized by a 2015 state law to raise funds for resource protection and education projects at Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks.

The specialty license plates program is doubly beneficial because plate purchases and annual renewal fees mean an ongoing income stream for park programs. Because HPPA understands that nonresident parks visitors still want to support the parks they love, we created merchandise items including a keychain spinner showing both national park plates, and, for Haleakalā National Park, a line that includes travel mugs, stickers, postcards, and plate replicas. Information about the national parks specialty license plate program is online.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Merchandise to complement the national parks specialty plates program is available online.

HPPA is a nonprofit cooperating association working in partnership with the National Park Service in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. Proceeds from our park stores support interpretation, educational