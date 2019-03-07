Hawaiian Airlines Employees Share $31 Million in Profit & Performance Bonuses

Hawaiian Airlines rewarded more than 7,100 employees with $31 million in profit sharing and bonus payments on Thursday, March, 7, 2019, in recognition of their exceptional performance in 2018. The amount represents more than 11% of Hawaiian’s adjusted net income of $274.8 million last year.

“Our people are the heart of Hawaiian,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “This year was not without challenges, including devastating volcanic activity and flooding. Through it all, our employees welcomed a record 11.8 million guests with our signature Hawaiian hospitality and leading punctuality, volunteered to support our communities, and worked to solidify our company’s future.”

In November 2018, Hawai‘i’s oldest and longest-serving airline celebrated the start of its 90th year of

service with a company-matched employee giving campaign that raised $187,000 benefiting four local

nonprofits. The anniversary campaign was in addition to the contributions provided annually via the

Hawaiian Airlines Team Kokua community giving program, which supported 284 nonprofit organizations last year with a total of 20 million Hawaiian miles, $93,000 in donations and 10,400 volunteer hours.

Last year, Hawaiian Airlines also:

Expanded check-in operations to an additional lobby at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), its Honolulu hub.

(HNL), its Honolulu hub.

capabilities.

Līhu’e Airport on Kaua‘i and Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawai‘i.

promises significant consumer benefits and the opportunity for service expansion.

reciprocal frequent flyer benefits for HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank members.

for 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with rights for an additional 10 aircraft, to be delivered starting in

2021.

11 aircraft and allowing Hawaiian to further reduce costs and lower carbon emissions. The airline

plans to be operating a total of 18 A321neos by the end of next year.

new agreement through 2024 featuring a refreshed rewards structure for the Hawaiian Airlines

World Elite Mastercard and the Hawaiian Airlines Business Mastercard to enable cardmembers to

earn more miles faster.

The company kicked off 2019 with the launch of a greatly improved mobile app that provides such enhancements as navigation aids for larger airports and live flight updates. Next month, Hawaiian will

Sacramento and Maui.

“We are heading into the second quarter of 2019 with 7,271 employees whose passion and work ethic

have positioned us to grow stronger in 2019 and beyond,” said Ingram. “I am very honored to be part of Hawai‘i’s airline and look forward to the year ahead.”