Hawaiian Airlines Employees Share $31 Million in Profit & Performance Bonuses

Hawaiian Airlines Employees Share $31 Million in Profit & Performance BonusesMarch 7, 2019, 11:50 AM HST (Updated March 7, 2019, 11:50 AM)
Hawaiian Airlines rewarded more than 7,100 employees with $31 million in profit sharing and bonus payments on Thursday, March, 7, 2019, in recognition of their exceptional performance in 2018. The amount represents more than 11% of Hawaiian’s adjusted net income of $274.8 million last year.
“Our people are the heart of Hawaiian,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “This year was not without challenges, including devastating volcanic activity and flooding. Through it all, our employees welcomed a record 11.8 million guests with our signature Hawaiian hospitality and leading punctuality, volunteered to support our communities, and worked to solidify our company’s future.”
In November 2018, Hawai‘i’s oldest and longest-serving airline celebrated the start of its 90th year of
service with a company-matched employee giving campaign that raised $187,000 benefiting four local
nonprofits. The anniversary campaign was in addition to the contributions provided annually via the
Hawaiian Airlines Team Kokua community giving program, which supported 284 nonprofit organizations last year with a total of 20 million Hawaiian miles, $93,000 in donations and 10,400 volunteer hours.
Last year, Hawaiian Airlines also:
- Launched new daily non-stop services between Long Beach and Honolulu, and between Portland
and San Diego to Maui, while increasing seasonal non-stop service between Los Angeles and
Kona to a year-round flight.
- Expanded check-in operations to an additional lobby at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
(HNL), its Honolulu hub.
- Announced it would develop a new technology center in Phoenix this year to strengthen its IT
capabilities.
- Expanded its cargo business with the launch of all-cargo neighbor island service between HNL,
Līhu’e Airport on Kaua‘i and Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawai‘i.
- Filed a joint application with Japan Airlines seeking antitrust immunity to create a joint venture that
promises significant consumer benefits and the opportunity for service expansion.
- Enhanced its comprehensive codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines with the implementation of
reciprocal frequent flyer benefits for HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank members.
- Secured its future flagship widebody aircraft with the signing of a definitive purchase agreement
for 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with rights for an additional 10 aircraft, to be delivered starting in
2021.
- Took delivery of nine new, fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft, increasing the size of the fleet to
11 aircraft and allowing Hawaiian to further reduce costs and lower carbon emissions. The airline
plans to be operating a total of 18 A321neos by the end of next year.
- Extended its partnership with Barclaycard US, Hawaiian’s co-branded credit card partner, under a
new agreement through 2024 featuring a refreshed rewards structure for the Hawaiian Airlines
World Elite Mastercard and the Hawaiian Airlines Business Mastercard to enable cardmembers to
earn more miles faster.
The company kicked off 2019 with the launch of a greatly improved mobile app that provides such enhancements as navigation aids for larger airports and live flight updates. Next month, Hawaiian will
begin new non-stop service between Boston (its 13th U.S. mainland city) and Honolulu, and between
Sacramento and Maui.
“We are heading into the second quarter of 2019 with 7,271 employees whose passion and work ethic
have positioned us to grow stronger in 2019 and beyond,” said Ingram. “I am very honored to be part of Hawai‘i’s airline and look forward to the year ahead.”