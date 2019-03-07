Grant-In-Aid Meeting Set for March 9

Members of the Hawai‘i State Senate Ways and Means (WAM) Committee will be on the Big Island to meet with groups who have applied for state Grant-in-Aid at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Tutu’s House in Kamuela.

Big Island Sen. Lorraine Inouye will host the GIA interviews, joined by Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, WAM Vice-Chair Gilbert Keith-Agaran, and Senate Vice President Sen. Michelle Kidani. Also invited to participate are Hawai‘i Island Sens. Kai Kahele, Dru Mamo Kanuha and Russell Ruderman.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Senators will interview organizations who have sought state funding for nonprofit programs and projects.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with those who have applied for GIAs to get a clear picture of what their needs and goals are,” said Sen. Inouye. “I want to thank Senators Dela Cruz, Keith-Agaran, and Kidani for coming to Hawai‘i Island to hear from our community.”

State Grant-in-Aid offers funding to nonprofits for capital improvement projects or operational expenses.