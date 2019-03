No Tsunami Threat from 6.6-M Kermadic Quake

Civil Defense message for Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 a.m.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 has occurred south of the Kermadic Islands in the South Pacific.

There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the State and Island of Hawai‘i.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0546 AM HST 06 MAR 2019

COORDINATES – 32.2 SOUTH 177.8 WEST

LOCATION – SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.6 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. REPEAT. A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.