HPD Locates Wanted Man, Searching for Two Others

The Hawai‘i Police Department has located a man wanted for questioning in a stolen vehicle investigation. Matthew Elliot was being sought by police after the white Jeep he rented was recovered in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo.

Police investigating the matter learned that the recovered Jeep had a fraudulent plate on it.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police located the Canadian visitor and were able to interview him regarding the investigation.

Police later located and interviewed a female that provided additional information regarding the Jeep being stolen from the Honoka‘a area.

Police are still looking for two other Hilo men that are involved in the incident.