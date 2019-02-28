HPD Searching for Canadian Man Wanted for Questioning in Criminal Cases

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the Canadian man who is wanted for questioning in several criminal cases.

Matthew Elliot, who also goes by the name of Gregory Elliot and Pitbull.

Elliot is described as 5’10”, about 210 lbs, has multiple tattoos, that include “RESPECT” on his right forearm, “GREG ELLIOT” over a dagger left upper arm, “Mickey Mouse Wizard” right upper arm, and “Minnie Mouse” right upper arm. He was last seen in Waimea operating a white Jeep Wrangler with a soft top.

In addition to seeking ELLIOT police are looking for the man in the posted photo.

Anyone with information on this request is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 935-3311 or the anonymous reporters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.