High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island until 6 a.m. Thurday, March 7, 2019.

IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.