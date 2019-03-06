Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Unveils New Website & Video Series

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, reports the launch of its newly revamped website and “Island Story” video series. The new online home of Blue Hawaiian features improved functionality, robust content, and easy access to essential information to help guests book their ultimate adventure.

To accompany the website launch, Blue Hawaiian has developed an exclusive video series produced from hundreds of still photos and hours of video footage. The “Island Story” series not only offers a sneak peek into tour offerings, but also highlights personal stories from the highly skilled pilots who are part of the Blue Hawaiian ‘ohana. Visitors to the new Blue Hawaiian website can easily view detailed tour offerings across multiple islands with the site’s in-flight images and video experiences.

The new site will simplify the guest booking experience by interfacing directly with the company’s booking system, which will provide more specific departure windows as schedules are updated in real-time, instantly confirming customers for a tour. An updated content management system allows Blue Hawaiian to continuously update the website with the latest photos, videos, and tour reviews, while improved booking tools now provide guests with the ability to redeem promo codes and add tour enhancements such as exclusive landings, private meals, sparkling toasts, transportation and more.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We are proud to debut our new company website, which was designed with our guests in mind,” said Gregg Lundberg, president of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. “We are confident that our new online home will provide our guests with a highly interactive and informative experience as we continue to grow our offerings and lead the way in Hawai‘i air tourism.”

Blue Hawaiian’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of tour launches, partnerships, photos, videos, reviews and more. Visitors are encouraged to get to know Blue by exploring the website.