High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

SURF: 5 to 8 feet along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

