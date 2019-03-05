AD
High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
March 5, 2019, 3:57 PM HST (Updated March 5, 2019, 3:57 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

SURF: 5 to 8 feet along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

