High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing ShoresMarch 5, 2019, 3:57 PM HST (Updated March 5, 2019, 3:57 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
SURF: 5 to 8 feet along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.
IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
