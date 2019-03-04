Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, March, 7, 2019.

Winds and Seas: Winds are expected from the Northeast at 15 to 25 knots. The seas are expected to reach 7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.