PTA Training Advisory for March 2019

U.S. Army units from O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island (Hawai‘i Army National Guard), are scheduled to conduct numerous types of training here during the month of March involving small arms, heavy machine guns, mortars and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This training may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities, and Pōhakuloa Training Areas (PTA) Public Affairs Office (PAO) will notify the surrounding communities when training may be more frequent or consolidated.

The training here is essential to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely. PTA sends a warm mahalo to Hawai‘i Island communities for their understanding and continued support.

As a reminder, on April 18, from 9 p.m. to 1p.m. PTA hosts their annual open house event “Experience PTA Day” and welcomes the community to come out and enjoy a day learning more about Pōhakuloa Training Area. Any questions, call the PTA PAO at (808) 969-2411.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA PAO, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411 (Office) (808)-824-1474 (Cell), or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mi l. If you would like to be added to the PTA Community Update, email Mike Donnelly.