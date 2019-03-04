Price Comparison Made on Interisland Flights

With Southwest Airlines’ reporting the opening of ticket sales on Monday, March 4, 2019, Big Island Now put together a price comparisons on a few of the new Hawai‘i routes. This unofficial survey takes the lowest price offering from the airlines’ respective websites, although it does not factor in baggage fees or fare limitations. Keep in mind, Southwest Airlines is offering introductory fares, so the prices are bound to go up.

Kahului, Maui to Kona, Big Island with a layover in Honolulu (Roundtrip) Departing Wednesday, May 15, 2019, and returning Wednesday, May 22, 2019:

Southwest: $66 (WINNER… if you don’t mind a layover)

Hawaiian Airlines: $179.94 (Non-stop)

Mokulele Airlines: $182.40 (Non-stop)

Kahului, Maui to Kona, Big Island (Roundtrip) Departing Friday, May 17, 2019, and returning Monday, May 20, 2019:

Southwest: $136 (WINNER… if you don’t mind a layover)

Hawaiian Airlines: $179.94

Mokulele Airlines: $182.40