Mayor Kim to Participate in Discussion on Future of Maunakea

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim has been invited by the William S. Richardson School of Law to participate in a panel discussion regarding the Future of Management on Maunakea on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 6:15 p.m. at UH-Mānoa.

The panel, moderated by KITV 4 news anchor Moanikeala Nabarro, will also feature:

Gregory Chun, Ph.D., senior advisor to University of Hawai‘i on management of Maunakea, chair of Maunakea Management Board, and UH Mānoa faculty member.

Camille Kalama, attorney, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.

Justice Robert Klein, attorney, Klein Law Group, and associate justice, Hawai‘i Supreme Court, 1992–2000.

The discussion will cover the University of Hawai‘i’s historical management of Maunakea, the role that astronomy and Native Hawaiian communities have played in the past, and the current conflict over development of Maunakea. A special focus will be on envisioning the future of Maunakea’s management.

The discussion will take place at UH-Mānoa Varsity Building, 1st Floor, Ka Waiwai, 1110 University Ave., in Honolulu. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the panel discussion begins promptly at 6:15 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

This event is free and open to the public. Live music will follow the panel.

The panel is sponsored by Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law, Ka Waiwai and Native Hawaiian Student Services. For further information, contact: ahahuiohawaii73@gmail.com.