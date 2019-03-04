High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019.

SURF: Building to 10 to 14 feet late tonight and Tuesday, then lowering to 6 to 10 feet Wednesday along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out.