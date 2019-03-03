AD
Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
March 3, 2019, 3:41 PM HST (Updated March 3, 2019, 3:41 PM)
331 PM HST Sun Mar 3 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Winds and Seas: NE winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

