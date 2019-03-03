Obituary Notices: Week of March 3, 2019

Albert Ide

April 17, 1925 – January 28, 2019

Albert T. Ide, 93, of Hilo, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2019. He was born in Honohina and raised in Honalo, Kona. At 19, he joined the US Army and served in Germany during World War II. After returning and graduating from Hilo Commercial College, he worked for various companies before operating his own business as Al’s Interiors until retirement. Private services were held.

He is survived by sons Noel (Darlene) Ide of Keaau, and Keevil (Dallas) Ide of Hilo, daughters Robin Ide of Honolulu, and Joy (Ken) Ide-Cresci of Daly City, California; a brother Tamo (Kay) Ide of Cupertino, California; sisters Sally Nakamura, Setsu (Ted) Ozawa, and Miyo Alawa of Honolulu; sisters-in-law Naoko Ide of Honalo, and Sue Ide of Honolulu; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Margaret Vea

February 10, 1931 – February 23, 2019

Margaret Vea, 88, of Lānaʻi City, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Lānaʻi Feb. 23, 2019. She was born on Feb. 10, 1931, on Molokaʻi. Visitation will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Lānaʻi City; Final viewing at 9:30 a.m.; eulogy 9:45 a.m.; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; burial to follow, 11:30 a.m. at Lānaʻi Cemetery. Margaret retired as “Luna”, working for Castle & Cook, then retiring from Dole Company. She later worked for Starwood. He was predeceased by her husband, Pablo Vea. She is survived by her sons, Deason Baybayan (Jay), Mark Baybayan, Terence Baybayan, Keith Baybayan (Onchan); daughters, Regina Yamada (Bruce), Viola Fabrao (Donald), Donlena Rap (Dennis); sister, Rita Acoba (Primo Sr.), Joseph Pagan – deceased, Phillip Pagay – deceased, Paul Pagay – deceased; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

David W. “Buck” Rogers

December 12, 1957 – February 20, 2019

David W. “Buck” Rogers, 61, of Kīhei, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Dec. 12, 1957 in Ridgecrest, California. Buck worked as a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his loving companion of 17 ½ years, Beth E. Sellman; sister, Neala (Steven) Montgomery, and brother-in-law, Bob Brannon.

Buck is predeceased by his parents, Wilburn and Thelma Rogers, and sister, Mickey Brannon.

Funeral services will be held in Oklahoma at a later date followed by a Celebration of Life also at a later date in Kīhei.

Lillian “Gloria” Yamaguchi

January 15, 1938 – February 12, 2019

Lillian “Gloria” Yamaguchi, 81, of Wailuku, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2019 at Maui Memorial Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Gloria was born on Jan. 15, 1938 to Rosario and Marcelino Purugganan in Wailuku, Maui; she was raised in Waikapū and graduated from Baldwin High School, Class of 1957.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and caregiver to countless children. She loved music and was an accomplished singer.

A celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019; Visitation 10 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Kazuto Yamaguchi; daughter, Debbie (Peter) Hepner; son, Derek Yamaguchi; grandson, Darrian Yamaguchi; granddaughters, Pualei (Willy) Saltiban, and Kawai Kaaa; great-granddaughter, Kekia Saltiban; sisters, Clara (Nolan) Cole, Anastacia Gottmers-Smith; brothers, Raymond (Maxine) Purugganan, and Frank (Leone) Purugganan.

Gloria is predeceased by her daughter, Dawna (Thomas) Kaaa; and sister, Felicidad (Charles) Kahakauwila.