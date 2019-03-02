Check the Status of Your 2018 Tax Return Online

Taxpayers who have already completed their 2018 taxes can check the status of their refund using online tools offered by the IRS at IRS.gov and through the IRS2Go app. Refund information becomes available within 24 hours after the IRS receives an e-filed return, or four weeks after a paper return submitted by mail.

To retrieve information, taxpayers need to enter their Social Security number, tax filing status (single, married, head of household) and the exact amount of their refund.

According to the IRS, nine out of 10 refunds are issued in less than 21 days. Refunds that included the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit had to be held until mid-February in accordance with the current tax laws. Taxpayers who claimed these credits should see their refunds deposited by February 27.

Taxpayers are urged to call the IRS tax help hotline if their e-filed return has surpassed 21 days without a refund; six weeks or more for a mailed-in return.

For those who owe taxes, the IRS recommends taxpayers pay as much as possible up front to minimize interest and penalty charges. Various payment options are available online at IRS.gov/payments. Taxpayers can check the amount they owe by visiting IRS.gov/account, which shows balance, payment history and payment options.

Due to a change in the federal tax code, taxpayers who had an unexpected result on their 2018 return are urged to perform a Paycheck Checkup to determine whether they are having the right amount withheld in 2019.

For people with a filing requirement and a balance due by April 15, the IRS recommends filing on time even if they cannot pay in full. Taxpayers are advised to pay what they can and arrange a payment plan for any remaining balance.