Record Number of Entries to Compete in TransPac 50

Race managers at the Transpacific Yacht Club report that this July’s 50th biennial edition of the 2,225-mile Transpac race from Los Angeles to Honolulu has set a new record of 102 entries to date. The previous record was 80 entries 40 years ago in the 1979 edition of this classic ocean race first sailed in 1906. This year’s race includes three Hawai‘i-based entries: Ian Jeff Lansdown’s Kai Mana, Steve Eder’s Mayhem and Doug Pasnik’s Trader.

“We knew this 50th edition would be popular, and we’re really pleased to see this exceptional interest in the race,” said TPYC Commodore Tom Hogan. “There have never before been so many teams entered so early in the cycle. This really helps our planning because we have high standards for giving everyone who participates the very best in aloha hospitality when they finish.”

The current fleet of entries is a vast assortment of offshore monohulls and multihulls, ranging in size from the 31-foot A Fond Le Girafon, Charles Devanneaux’s brand new foil-equipped Beneteau Figaro 3, to Manouch Moshayedi’s Bakewell-White Rio 100, the reigning Barn Door Trophy winner in the 2017 edition of this race. In early 2019, this fleet will be divided into several classes according to speed and boat type, along with their starting dates. The slowest boats in the fleet will start first on July 10, 2019, with additional starts planned on July 12, July 13 and possibly a fourth start date for the very fastest monohulls and multihulls.

The current race record for monohulls, held by the VPLP-designed 100-footer Comanche—skippered by Ken Read for owner Jim Clark—was set last race on an amazing time of 5 days, 1 hour, 55 minutes 26 seconds. The multihull record was also set last race by HL Enroe’s ORMA 60 Mighty Merloe for an equally remarkable elapsed time of 4 days, 6 hours, 32 minutes, 30 seconds.