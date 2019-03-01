OCCC Inmate Fatally Shot Attempting to Run From Facility

Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Toni Schwartz has confirmed that inmate Maurice Arrisgado Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was shot near Pu‘uhale while attempting to run from O‘ahu Community Correction Center (OCCC). He was taken by ambulance in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Internal Affairs investigators and Honolulu Police are currently at the facility to conduct investigations which is normal protocol after incidents such as this.

“We can confirm an inmate named Maurice Arrisgado Jr. was shot near Pu‘uhale,” said Schwartz. “He was taken by ambulance in critical condition to a nearby hospital.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Internal Affairs investigators and Honolulu Police are currently at the facility to conduct investigations, which is normal protocol after incidents such as this.

“There is nothing more we can say at this preliminary stage,” Schwartz said. “We will release updated information when it becomes available.”