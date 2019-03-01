March 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Looking Ahead