March 01, 2019 Weather Forecast
Hilo
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
